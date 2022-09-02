SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills – Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street will be closed for an update on the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project.

The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, September 6 – Wednesday, September 7.

A suggested route to take for citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Sac Avenue to A&M to Avenue N to access College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Beauregard Avenue to Cornell Avenue to access the southern part of College Hills.

Traveling north on College Hills