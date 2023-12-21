SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Three people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles collided in an intersection on the north side of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.
Officers on the scene reported a Ford Fusion was headed eastbound and a Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound when they collided in the intersection of East 6th Street near Allsups.
The three of the passengers in the Ford Fusion were sent to the hospital with unknown conditions.
SAPD shares a possible third vehicle might be involved based on witnesses’ statements. The investigation is still ongoing.