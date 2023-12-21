SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Three people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles collided in an intersection on the north side of San Angelo Thursday afternoon.

SAFD assessing those involved in a wreck near Allsusps. A white Ford that was in the wreck sits on a grassy median as the fire department works around the car.

Front of a white Ford Fusion invovled in a wreck on Dec. 12 in the intersection of Main St. and East 6th St. The front two doors of the car are open with substantial damage to the front drive side.

Officers on the scene reported a Ford Fusion was headed eastbound and a Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound when they collided in the intersection of East 6th Street near Allsups.

The three of the passengers in the Ford Fusion were sent to the hospital with unknown conditions.

SAPD shares a possible third vehicle might be involved based on witnesses’ statements. The investigation is still ongoing.