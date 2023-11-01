SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision at the intersection of Harris and Archer has sent one driver to the hospital after their vehicle was sent into a tree.

According to officers on the scene, a black Chevy Tahoe had been traveling Northbound on Archer Street and a blue Ford Edge had been traveling westbound on Harris Street. The Tahoe disregarded a stop sign colliding with the Ford in the intersection. The collision sent both vehicles into the northwest portion of the intersection with the Tahoe striking a stop sign and the Ford being sent into a resident’s tree.

The driver of the Ford has been transported to Shannon with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Taho has been cited for disregarding a stop sign. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Taho were transported to the hospital.