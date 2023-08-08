SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — A two-vehicle wreck slowed traffic in a busy intersection on the north side of San Angelo Tuesday afternoon.

Officers on the scene told reporters that the blue GMC truck was traveling north on Bryant to turn left onto 7th Street. The white Chevrolet truck, which was going southbound, struck the blue truck in the intersection. Both drivers stated that they had a yellow light, according to the San Angelo Police Department.

The driver of the blue GMC was cited for failure to yield to the right of way. No one claimed serious injuries, reported SAPD.