SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision on South Abe and West Avenue D left one individual trapped in their vehicle and sent to the hospital.

According to officers on the scene, both vehicles involved in the collision had been traveling south on Abe, a black Equinox in the far left lane and a tan passenger car in the far right lane.

The passenger car attempted to turn left onto Ave D from the far outside lane, turning across traffic leading to the collision. The driver of the passenger car was trapped in their vehicle and has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Citations are pending however the driver of the passenger car may be cited for improper lane use.