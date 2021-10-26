One rescued after two vehicle collision near TLCA

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at Melrose Avenue and Houston Harte Frontage Road Tuesday afternoon, October 26, 2021.

According to witness statements, the Suburban went in front of the 18-wheeler truck and was immediately flipped by the 18-wheeler.

Witnesses said the driver of the Suburban, who was rescued from the vehicle, was conscious, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.