One driver cut out of vehicle after collision in southern San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision that trapped a driver in his vehicle in the intersection of Alamito Street and Twin Mountain Drive, Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021.

According to police, a black Chrysler 300C, traveling westbound on Alamito Street, was stopped at the stop sign at Twin Mountain Drive.

Police say there was a line of cars in the right-hand lane on Twin Mountain Drive, the black Chrysler 300C entered Twin Mountain Drive and was struck by a Toyota Sienna traveling northbound on Twin Mountain in the left hand lane. The collision pushed both vehicles into a nearby ditch.

Officers say the driver had to be cut out of of the black Chrysler 300C and transported to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, His passenger, a female juvenile, had no injuries.

The driver of the black Chrysler 300C was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign and for no drivers’ license.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna was transported to the hospital for cautionary concerns.