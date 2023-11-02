SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One man has been pronounced dead and large sections of the South U.S. 87 highway were closed after a rollover vehicle collision occurred on the road.

Our reporter at the scene observed that debris from the vehicle could be seen for approximately 1/4 mile around the car’s final stopping point.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, first responders were dispatched to the 300 block of South U.S. 87 in reference to a rollover and entrapment vehicle accident. Once officers arrived, they located the driver, a 37-year-old male, partially ejected from the car and a 36-year-old male occupant who was still inside the vehicle.

Officers administered CPR at the scene, and medics arrived soon after. Both subjects were transported to Shannon Medical Center. The 37-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at Shannon Medical Center.

The officer also said that, while investigating the accident, investigators learned that the vehicle involved in the accident was called in as a reckless driver in Concho County and Tom Green County. Investigators are not sure yet as to what caused the collision, but it is known that, at some point in time while traveling down U.S. 87, the car struck a highway sign, resulting in the rollover and entrapment.

SAPD is still attempting to assess the status of the 36-year-old passenger. The passenger’s status is unknown as of the time of publication.

The SAPD encourages drivers to avoid the area of the collision to accommodate for investigation and clean-up.