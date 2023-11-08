SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An adult and a child were involved in a rollover wreck near the intersection of Sul Ross Street and West Loop 306 Frontage Road, according to a reporter at the scene.

The reporter also learned that the incident involved only one vehicle. The driver of the car lost control of the van, causing the car to roll over into the nearby bar ditch.

The general location of the wreck, indicated by the small gray waypoint marker near the center of the image. Image courtesy of Google.

Neither of the involved individuals have been taken in for medical attention. No injuries were reported as of the time of publication.

First responders were seen using their vehicles to obstruct traffic traveling through Frontage Road.