North San Angelo Intersection closed due to road and utility work

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning this Monday, Oct. 11, the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Webster will be closed to replace sewer mains and manholes, according to the City of San Angelo.

Vehicle detours will be marked in the areas where construction is occurring.

The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks, pending any potential weather delays.

This work is part of the North Monroe Rehabilitation Project, which will replace existing sewer mains and repair roads in Forest Park Avenue and North Monroe Street.