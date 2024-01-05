SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new roadway project will be underway in San Angelo, just eight days into the New Year.

According to a press release from the City of San Angelo, the north Chadbourne project is slated to begin on Monday, January 8. Contractors will be working during off-peak hours to adjust manholes and utility valves. This is in preparation for the road resurfacing.

Areas affected by this construction include North Chadbourne from 7th Street to 43rd Street. During the duration of this project, the City shared at least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Any closures will be localized to the areas the crews are working on and “will be relatively short in duration”.

The construction is expected to take six months, ending in October 2024 with a majority of road resurfacing potentially being complete in time for rodeo in April. Here is the proposed timelines, which is subject to potential weather delays:

January: Preperation work of roadway including adjusting utility valves and manholes.

February: A majority of work will stop due to the Stock Show occurring. Minor work may occur during this time, but traffic will not be greatly affected.

March: Road resurfacing will begin in March with the goal to have it completed by the end of March so that N. Chadbourne is ready for the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo in April.

April: The majority of the work will stop due to the rodeo. Some minor work may occur during this time, but traffic will not be greatly affected.

May-October: Intersections, valves, and manholes will be worked on during this time. The official project end date for the entire project is October 2024.

According to COSA, this project will include improvements to approaches of driveways, intersections, and gutters along with stabilizing the base layer of the roadway. This project will utilize the full-depth reclamation method which was a success of Rio Concho Drive by providing a “more robust roadway with enhanced longevity across the entire corridor”.