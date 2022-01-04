UPDATE: San Angelo Police Department responds to a three-vehicle collision on Loop 306 eastbound near Glenna Street Tuesday afternoon, January 4, 2022.

According to police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Loop 306 in the passing lane and stopped abruptly to exit towards Glenna Street.

As a result, a black Dodge Charger hit the Grand Cherokee and a black Chevrolet Silverado collided with the Charger.

No injuries have been reported from the collision.

Citations are currently pending.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Loop 306 near Glenna Street.

Sources on the scene says traffic is currently backed up on Loop 306 eastbound from Arden Road to Garfield Street and is being diverted off at Glenna Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.