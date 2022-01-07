STERLING COUNTY, Texas – A driver of a motorcycle is in the Tom Green County Jail after a multi-county pursuit Friday evening, January 7, 2022.

According to the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a vehicle pursuit with a Suzuki motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed in Coke County on Highway 277, south of Bronte.

During the pursuit, the motorcyclist sped into Tom Green County and then traveling on US 87 northbound towards Sterling County, where Sterling County Sheriffs joined the pursuit.

According to Sterling County Sheriffs, the motorcyclist was traveling at speeds over 150 mph before coming to a stop on US 87 North in Glasscock County.

The driver of the motorcycle was then taken into custody and taken to the Tom Green County Jail.

Courtesy: Sterling County Sheriff’s Office