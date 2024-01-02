SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo police and fire department responded to a two-vehicle wreck that slowed traffic on Sherwood Way on Tuesday morning, January 2.

The collision at the Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive intersection happened after a vehicle failed to yield to the right of way when turning onto Sunset Drive.

Close up for two vehicles that were in a wreck in the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive

According to SAPD, a red suburban was traveling westbound on Sherwood Way when the red Toyota Corolla SUV driver was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way, attempting to make a left turn onto Sunset Drive. The two cars collided in the intersection.

Officers on the scene report one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Toyota received a citation for failure to yield to the right of way when turning left.