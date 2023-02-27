SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A major rollover off the 300th block of Houston Harte near Oakes street has slowed down traffic.

CVHP Staff reports seeing multiple individuals pulled to the side of the rollover on the ground. Three ambulances have arrived on the scene, as traffic is backed up on both sides of Bryant for almost as far as the eye can see according to staff on the scene.

According to a Nixle alert from the San Angelo Police Department east and west traffic has been reduced to one lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.