SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A major collision at the intersection of Chadbourne and Ave L has sent two to the hospital.

According to officers on the scene, a black Honda was headed eastbound on Ave L through a green light according to witnesses of the crash. A white Chevy Tahoe had been traveling north on Chadbourne entering the intersection and collided with the black Honda.

The driver of the white Tahoe admitted she had been in the intersection when the light turned red which was consistent with witness statements.

Two occupants of the black Honda have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Chevy Tahoe has been cited for disregarding a red light, reporting minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.