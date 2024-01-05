SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Howe Street will soon be seeing a change to its usual traffic pattern as part of a City of San Angelo effort to improve traffic flow through the area during the busy drop-off and pick-up hours of TLCA San Angelo’s junior high campus.

The change to the traffic pattern was first brought to the City during a City Council meeting on Nov. 20, 2023. During the meeting, district administrators, in partnership with the City of San Angelo Operations Department, delivered a proposal that would help alleviate heavy traffic caused by the school’s growing enrollment rates.

The proposal called for an alternative traffic pattern that would turn a part of Howe Street into a one-way road during certain hours of the school week, a move that would affect traffic on the connected TLC Way and other campus properties as a result.

The proposal was met with a successful vote of 7-0 from City Council members, putting into motion plans for the new one-way traffic pattern designation allowed by City Ordinance that we’re seeing implemented.

Effective Monday, Jan. 8, a large section of Howe Street will have a one-way traffic pattern designation from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday, one-way traffic hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with afternoon hours being from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“It is our goal to alleviate road congestion, lower the risk of traffic accidents and improve safety at the campus,” a representative of TLCA San Angelo said.

To support traffic on Howe Street, vehicles coming from TLC Way and all adjacent parking lots will make right-hand turns and flow in a southbound direction toward Freeland Avenue and San Antonio Street. Freeland Avenue will become the initial side street to reconnect families to Loop 306, with Arden Road remaining a support artery for traffic as well.

To help San Angelo residents acclimate to the change, TLCA San Angelo has released a map of the designated section of Howe Street and an instructional video, both of which can be seen below or found on the school’s website.

“We extend a sincere thank you to the City of San Angelo and our TLCA Families,” a representative of TLCA San Angelo said. “We appreciate them for being a part of the solution!”

A map depicting the portion of Howe Street that will be designated as having a one-way traffic flow. Image courtesy of TLCA San Angelo.