SAN ANGELO, Texas – TxDOT announced that the Glenna Street exit on the westbound side of Houston Harte Expressway will be closed on Wednesday, February 16th as road crews replace the mow strip riprap on the guardrail.

TxDOT said they will be replacing the mow strip riprap on the guardrail at the southwest and east corner of Glenna Street. The function of the riprap is to provide a barrier for the mowing.

The road work is expected to be done on Wednesday, February 16th.