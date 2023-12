SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has announced that the traffic lights found at the intersection of Glenna Street and West Houston Harte Expressway are down.

The announcement came via an automated Nixle alert at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. In it, the SAPD stated that the traffic lights will remain down until they are repaired.

In the meantime, four-way stop signs have been implemented at the intersection.