GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A 16-year-old boy from Garden City has died following a single car rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 5:17 p.m. on January 5, troopers responded to Ranch Road 33, two miles north of Garden City to investigate. At the scene, troopers found a wrecked 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Investigators said the unnamed teen had been traveling northbound on Ranch Road 33 when his vehicle left the roadway and veered to the right. The teen then veered back across the left side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled. The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected during the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.