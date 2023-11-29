SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents traveling down Chadbourne Street or Avenue A should keep an eye out for the temporary four-way stop being installed at the intersection of the two roads.

According to a social media post made by the City of San Angelo, The stop will be installed on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and remain in effect throughout the month of December.

An image depicting the location of the temporary four-way stop. Image courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

The intersection’s new flow of traffic comes as a result of the Concho Christmas Celebration’s 30th annual Tour of Lights. This year’s tour had to be rerouted to accommodate construction being done to the South Oakes Street Bridge as part of a state bridge repair program.

The Concho Christmas Celebration has given the public a map outlining the new tour route, depicted below: