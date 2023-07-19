SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck on the north side of San Angelo Wednesday afternoon.

Officers on the scene report that a white Nissan was traveling southbound at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and W. 14th Street. The driver of the Nissan failed to yield to the right of way, causing a collision with a black Lincoln that was traveling westbound.

According to SAPD, no one was transported to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield to the right of way from the stop sign.