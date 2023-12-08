ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a head-on collision just outside Abilene on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Richard “Varin” Walker, 55, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on FM 707 near the intersection of CR 314 southwest of Abilene just before 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Abilene Police Department.

This press release states Walker was traveling south down FM 707 when he was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling north and attempting to turn onto CR 314 without yielding.

The driver of the first vehicle was not injured, and a passenger in Walker’s vehicle sustained serious injuries. She is currently hospitalized and her condition is unknown.

No further information has been released.