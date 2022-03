SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in San Angelo is advising the public to expect daytime lane closures on U.S. 87 northbound beginning Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

According to TxDOT, the daytime lane closures will be from the Concho County line to Wall.

TxDOT said lanes will be opened for traffic at night.

Courtesy: TxDOT