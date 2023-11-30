SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision at the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive restricted westbound traffic to one lane at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

The general location of the crash, indicated by the red waypoint marker. Image courtesy of Google.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the crash occurred after the driver of a red Dodge SUV traveling westbound on Sherwood Way failed to yield the right-of-way to a black Ford F150 that was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way, colliding as a result.

Neither the lone driver of the Dodge nor the driver and passenger of the Ford have been taken to the hospital as of the time of publication. The driver of the Dodge is being cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.