SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision in front of Shannon Clinic has slowed traffic on the northbound lanes of Bryant.

According to an officer on the scene, the driver of a black Dodge truck was exiting a private drive and did not yield to a silver passenger car heading northbound on Bryant. The two vehicles collided in the roadway.

No injuries have been reported and the driver of the black truck has been cited for failure to yield.