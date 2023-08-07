SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — A two-vehicle collision on Johnson has resulted in multiple people being transported to the hospital.

According to officers on the scene, a black SUV was traveling on Johnson, attempting to make a left turn onto Sherwood Way. A white Suburban heading eastbound on Sherwood Way collided in the intersection with the black SUV.

All passengers in the black SUV have been transported to the hospital and the driver has been cited with failure to yield the right of way. All passengers in the white SUV did not report any injuries.

A damaged electrical pole was also visible at the scene, but it is unclear if the damage was a result of the collision.