SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the November 20 City Council meeting, COSA will discuss making a portion of Howe Street a one-way during designated hours to improve safety for TLCA students.
Howe Street sits adjacent to TLCA San Angelos’s campus and has been recommended by the City Engineer for a one-way designation. This is because growing enrollment at that campus has increased the amount of traffic on Howe Street to a point where enhanced traffic control has already been made necessary.
According to city documents, it states that a one-way designation will ensure that traffic moves efficiently during school hours. The one-way restriction will end just past TLCA’s campus at Freeland Avenue to limit the impact on residents in the surrounding neighborhood.
In Division 4 Section 10.03.091 – One-Way Streets and Alleys, the City of San Angelo may designate streets as one-way to ensure the safe and efficient flow of vehicular traffic.
Engineering Staff recommends designating Howe Street as one-way only from West Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to Freeland Avenue during TLCA school hours.
TLCA will reimburse the City for the initial costs of installation and the City will be responsible for the maintenance of all signs after the initial installation.