SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the November 20 City Council meeting, COSA will discuss making a portion of Howe Street a one-way during designated hours to improve safety for TLCA students.

Howe Street sits adjacent to TLCA San Angelos’s campus and has been recommended by the City Engineer for a one-way designation. This is because growing enrollment at that campus has increased the amount of traffic on Howe Street to a point where enhanced traffic control has already been made necessary.

According to city documents, it states that a one-way designation will ensure that traffic moves efficiently during school hours. The one-way restriction will end just past TLCA’s campus at Freeland Avenue to limit the impact on residents in the surrounding neighborhood.

In Division 4 Section 10.03.091 – One-Way Streets and Alleys, the City of San Angelo may designate streets as one-way to ensure the safe and efficient flow of vehicular traffic.

Engineering Staff recommends designating Howe Street as one-way only from West Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road to Freeland Avenue during TLCA school hours.

Aerial Map of Howe Street and Proposed one-way-designation

TLCA will reimburse the City for the initial costs of installation and the City will be responsible for the maintenance of all signs after the initial installation.