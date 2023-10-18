SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced on Oct. 17 that a road on the south side of town will be reduced to one lane for traffic over the next few days.

According to a release from the City, Country Club Road near Callison Road will be reduced to one lane from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

The City shares that this construction is a part of the Lake Nasworthy Sewer Improvement Project.