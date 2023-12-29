SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced that construction for the Jackson Street project will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to a press release from the City, traffic will be reduced to two lanes with one lane going in each direction “to allow access for utility work”.

Jackson Street southeast and north of the Knickerbocker Road intersection will be affected by construction. Businesses on this road are open and access will be maintained.

The City shared construction is expected to last until Feb. 19 with the entire project set for completion in July 2024.