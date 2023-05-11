SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to a collision on S Bryant Blvd at E Avenue L that has slowed traffic.

According to officers on the scene red Toyota Forerunner was headed northbound on South Bryant and a grey Hyundai Santa Fe was turning left to head eastbound on Avenue L when the two vehicles collided in the intersection of S Bryant Blvd at E Avenue L.

Injuries were initially reported on the scene but no one has been transported to the hospital.

No citations have been given until further investigation, as it is currently unknown which vehicle had the green light upon impact.