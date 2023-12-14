SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A single-vehicle collision on the loop has slowed traffic after colliding with a light post, knocking it down.

A witness to the crash told CVHP that they saw the car lose control, spinning off the ramp, the side of the vehicle colliding with the light post. The collision resulted in the light post falling, blocking the off-ramp and scattering debris across the roadway.

According to staff on the scene, the fallen light post is blocking the on-ramp by Glenna. No injuries were reported at the scene.