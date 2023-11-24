SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision in the busy intersection of Southland and FM 2288 on Black Friday has sent one to the hospital.

According to an officer on the scene, a white Dodge truck had been traveling on Sherwood attempting to make a left turn onto FM 2288 and the red SUV had been traveling straight on Sherwood. The red SUV collided with the passenger side of the white Dodge in the intersection, destroying it and the front of the red SUV.

The driver of the white Dodge has been transported to the hospital and issued a citation.