SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision between a CVT transit bus and a sedan at the intersection of W Ave R and S Randolph Street has sent two to the hospital.

According to officers on the scene, the white Honda Elantra failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign to the CVT Transit bus, causing the two vehicles to collide in the intersection. Three passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the collision.

The driver of the white Elantra has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as one passenger on the CVT transit bus.

Charges are currently pending further investigation.