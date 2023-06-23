SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo announced on June 23 that the intersection of Sunset Drive and College Hills Boulevard closure will be extended.

A press release from the City of San Angelo reports that the partial closure will be extended through July 30 because of issues while repairing the water line.

Once the repair part arrives, the city anticipates that the repair will take one to two days with full closure of the intersection. The closure is needed in order to repair the water line.