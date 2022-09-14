SAN ANGELO, Texas — Construction durations times for various projects on College Hills have been updated.
South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection
- When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15
- Detours: Traffic will be closed to through traffic on South Oxford Drive
College Hills from Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street
- When: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15.
- Detours: Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Sac Avenue to A&M Avenue to Avenue N to access College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Patrick Street to A&M to Sac to access the southern part of College Hills.
College Hills north of the Millbrook intersection
- When: 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, September 15.
- Detours: Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Sac Avenue to A&M Avenue to Sul Ross Street to Vista Del Arroyo Drive to access the southern part of College Hills.