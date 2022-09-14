SAN ANGELO, Texas — Construction durations times for various projects on College Hills have been updated.

South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection

When : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15 Detours: Traffic will be closed to through traffic on South Oxford Drive

College Hills from Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15.

Detours: Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Sac Avenue to A&M Avenue to Avenue N to access College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Patrick Street to A&M to Sac to access the southern part of College Hills.

College Hills north of the Millbrook intersection