SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — North Chadbourne to 13th Street in the northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

The street closure will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2923.

Additional road closures include Oxford Drive east of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on February 18 until Monday, March 6.