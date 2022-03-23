SAN ANGELO, Texas – After almost four years of road construction, the Bell Street roadway project has been completed, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The $22 million project – $12 million of which was related to water and sewer lines – was expected to be completed in late 2022. The goal of the project was to rebuild Bell Street from Rio Concho Drive to Old Ballinger Highway.

For more information about the Bell Street project, check out this video youtu.be/WzCfzc7Qrm0 or visit cosatx.us/streets.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo