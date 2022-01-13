SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) provided an update on the progress of the Bell Street Bridge repairs and announced upcoming lane closures on the Houston Harte Expressway, according to a statement on January 13, 2022.

According to TxDOT, from Tuesday, January 18th at 5:00 a.m. and Wednesday, January 19th at 5:00 a.m., the westbound lanes of the Houston Harte Expressway at Bell Street will be closed as crews will set the new 93 foot bridge beam.

Traffic will detour around the construction site at the Bell Street exit and travel to the signal on Bell Street, before continuing on the frontage road to get back on Houston Harte at the entrance ramp.

TxDOT says a total of two beams will be replaced to bring the bridge back to the way it was prior to the strike by an oversized load.

The $653,000 project will be completed in six phases and will take approximately three months.

Courtesy: TxDOT