SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A portion of Avenue N will be closed on Wednesday, June 21.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, the inside lanes of Avenue N. will be closed from College Hills Boulevard to W. Twohig Avenue. The closure, including both directions of lanes, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 21.

The city said that this work is needed for upcoming water infrastructure installation.

Be sure to download the free Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play to stay up-to-date on road construction happening in San Angelo.