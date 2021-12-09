It has been a warm day across our region today. We will see more of the same tomorrow, with really windy conditions.

A fire weather watch will go into effect on Friday morning, due to dry and windy conditions across our area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during the day tomorrow.

A cold front will swing through on Saturday morning, bringing highs from the low 80s to the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday. Things warm back up starting next week, with highs returning to the 70s by Sunday and stretching into much of next week.