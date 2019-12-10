Sewer main collapses under Houston Harte Expressway

UPDATE: Persons using private drinking water supply wells or river intakes located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 24-inch sewer main running underneath Houston Harte Expressway has collapsed, causing a spill from the City of San Angelo’s sewer collection system. The sewer is currently overflowing on the north side of the loop into a storm drain and initially was making its way into the Concho River. The collapse appears to have occurred directly under the driving lanes of the Expressway near Magdalen and 6th streets.

The City was made aware of an issue in the area mid-morning Monday. Workers tracked the issue to the 24-inch collapse and made their primary task to stop sewage flow into the river. A berm and pumping system were constructed and installed to pump the raw sewage back into the sewer system downstream of the collapse. The rain and runoff flow received last night broke the berm, causing additional sewage to flow into the river. The total volume of sewage discharged into the river is unknown at this time. Work is being performed to repair the berm and reestablish the pumping system.

The sewage that made its way to the Concho River discharged behind the police station. This area could be affected, which includes private drinking water wells or river pumps near the river.

Local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s regional office have been notified. City crews are collecting Concho River water samples to monitor any effects. The discharge location affects only downstream areas of the City’s water treatment facility. The Concho River is currently not being utilized for drinking water.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells or river intakes located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

SOURCE: City of San Angelo

