Reps. Pfluger, McCarthy and Westerman visit Diamondback Energy

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Newly Elected Rep. August Pfluger will welcome some of his Republican colleagues to West Texas Wednesday.

Rep. Pfluger will accompany Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Natural Resources Ranking Member Bruce Westerman on a rig tour at Diamondback Energy.

The visit comes amid a downturn in the oil and gas industry. The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 have been mired with layoffs, downsizing, and rock-bottom prices for energy companies, although the price per barrel has recovered in recent weeks.

Additionally, President Biden’s administration has taken an aggressive approach on the energy industry since the election, following through on his climate change agenda, by rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and halting new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Both measures Rep. Pfluger, and others, have vowed to fight against.