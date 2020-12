SAN ANGELO, Texas (12/25/20) - According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, Jimmy Bradford, the 74-year-old man who was reported missing from a Daybreak group home located in the 5800 block of Davenport Drive on Christmas Eve, was located following a bizarre vehicle chase with the group home’s employee early this morning.

The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle Alert around 12:00 a.m. for Bradford, who went missing from the home around 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Also missing from the home was staff member Terrance Harris, 37, along with the company’s van, a 2018 Kia Sedona.