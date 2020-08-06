Gov. Abbott addresses upcoming flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with other state and University of Texas System officials, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the upcoming flu season and how the state plans to manage it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following people will join Gov. Abbott in that roundtable discussion:

Texas Department of State Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstadt

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas

UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky

A news conference will follow the roundtable at 12:30 p.m. from the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

We will stream the news conference in this story and on our Facebook page.