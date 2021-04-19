The city of San Angelo has releases general election dates

Courtesy of The city of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas (April 19, 2021)- The official date for the general election is May 1, 2021 and will consists of the following offices: Single-member District 2, Single-member District 4, Single-member District 6 and Mayor

Early voting will take place at Edd. B Keyes building. Corresponding times will be based on state statue.

The following dates below list the dates for each office:

May 7, 2022 Election – no scheduled election

May 6, 2023 Election – SMD1, SMD3, and SMD5

May 4, 2024 Election – Chief of Police

May 3, 2025 Election – Mayor, SMD2, SMD4 and SMD6

Candidates must file for a place on the ballot 78 days before the election day, but no earlier than 108 days before the election.

For more information, please visit https://www.cosatx.us/government/city-elections webpage.