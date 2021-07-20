Sutton County Sheriff’s Office: Chase leads to detainment of eight illegal immigrants

SONORA, Texas – According to the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:30 a.m. on July 20, 2021, their office assisted DPS Troopers in a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities say, the pursuit began on Highway 277 South of Sonora and the Chevrolet Silverado was northbound from Edwards County.

The pickup failed to stop and was eventually spiked by deputies eight miles south of Sonora.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were eight illegal immigrants in the vehicle who all ran from the scene. All eight were found, detained, and turned over to Border Patrol.

The driver, a United States citizen, was arrested and booked and taken back to Edwards County.