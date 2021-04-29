Support continues as the YMCA of San Angelo receives a $600,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation

SAN ANGELO, TX, 04/21/2021— The YMCA of San Angelo is excited to announce that the Mabee Foundation has awarded a $600,000.00 challenge grant for “The Big Picture” Capital Campaign. The major requirement of this challenge grant requires that the Y raise an additional $589,000.00 by April 13, 2022 before funds can be distributed. With the award of this grant, the Y is well on its way to reaching its goal, but support from other community leaders and funders is still needed.

These funds will support the renovation of the purchased property located at 2833 College Hills Boulevard, allowing for an expansion of the Little Explorer’s Preschool Program.

The preschool program serves children ages 3-5 and currently accommodates 30 children, but has a wait-list that averages 75 children and a one-year wait. This expansion will allow the Y to expand its services, impact more families and provide more jobs for the community. The Y plans to complete the project and open the new facility by the Fall of 2022.

Angel Flores, Executive Director of the YMCA of San Angelo, states, “The support we have received from foundations like the Mabee Foundation is a testament to our good work. Receiving their generous support has allowed us to maintain the momentum in our fundraising efforts. We are forever grateful.”

For more information about the project, contact Angel Flores at (325) 655-9106 or aflores@ymcasanangelo.org. To learn more about the YMCA of San Angelo, visit ww.ymcasanangelo.org.

About the Mabee Foundation

The Mabee Foundation was formed in 1948 by Missouri natives (and Oklahoma residents) John and Lottie Mabee. John, who did not complete high school, and Lottie were hard workers, innovative entrepreneurs and shrewd investors. Starting with nothing, they built an impressive business and were gracious and generous as they shared their financial blessings with others through various forms of philanthropy. John and Lottie, who had no children, formed the Foundation in 1948 and ultimately both left the bulk of their estates to the Foundation.