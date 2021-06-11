Shannon is hosting a job fair on June 17th for many medical positions

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Clinic and Shannon Medical Center are teaming together to host a job fair on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The job fair will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. a the McNease Convention Center. The McNease Convention Center is located at 501 Rio Concho Drive.

They will be full-time and part-time opportunities will be available for the following positions: RNs, LVNs, medical and nursing assistants, phlebotomists, housekeepers, cooks, receptionists, clerical positions, etc…

Applications will be available on-site and managers will be interviewing candidates throughout the event. Offers will be extended to those candidates that are chosen for the open positions. Also, new hire paperwork will be completed for that day for those individuals as well.

All applicants that complete the full interview process during the event will be entered to win a $500 Visa Gift card.

For more information about open positions visit www.shannonhealth.com or call

(325) 657-5243.