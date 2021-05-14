San Angelo’s COVID-19 reports for Friday, May 14, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here are today’s COVID-19 reports for Tom Green County. The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19 related death in Tom Green County. The deceased was a male in his 60s from Coke County. No further information is available at this time about the patient. This brings the number of deaths in Tom Green County to 309. 199 deaths are within Tom Green and 110 deaths from other counties.
Total positive cases: 16,833
Active cases: 43
Currently hospitalized: 4
New positives for today: 1
Released: 9 (6 cases/ 3 contacts of cases)
Informe COVID-19 del 14 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16833
Casos activos: 43
Actualmente hospitalizados: 4
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 1
Liberados: 9 (6 casos/ 3 contactos de casos)
Brian Groves-Public Information Officer San Angleo